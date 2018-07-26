Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ part ways

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) The Vancouver Canucks and president of hockey operations Trevor Linden have ”amicably” agreed to part ways.

The team said Wednesday that Linden is leaving the organization to ”pursue different endeavors.”

Linden spent four years in the role after talking over from Mike Gillis in April 2014.

The former Vancouver captain had 375 goals and 492 assists in 19 NHL seasons with the Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders and Washington Capitals.