Toronto visits Buffalo after Johnsson’s 2 goal-game

Toronto Maple Leafs (12-10-4, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-10-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Toronto after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 6-0 win against the Red Wings.

The Sabres are 7-7-2 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo has converted on 18.8% of power-play opportunities, recording 15 power-play goals.

The Maple Leafs are 6-7-4 against conference opponents. Toronto has scored 15 power-play goals, converting on 19.5% of chances.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 17 assists and has collected 31 points this season. Sam Reinhart has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 16 goals and has 30 points. William Nylander has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Rasmus Dahlin: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.