Toronto travels to face McDavid and the Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-14-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-12-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton square off against Toronto. McDavid is first in the league with 57 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 37 assists.

The Oilers are 8-5-3 at home. Edmonton leads the league with 32 power-play goals, led by James Neal with 10.

The Maple Leafs have gone 8-10-0 away from home. Toronto has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 19.8% of chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid has recorded 57 total points while scoring 20 goals and collecting 37 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 19 goals and has 34 points. John Tavares has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.