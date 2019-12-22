Toronto hosts Carolina after Hyman’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (22-12-2, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Carolina Hurricanes after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 victory against the Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs are 10-9-4 in conference games. Toronto has scored 124 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 23.

The Hurricanes are 11-9-1 in conference play. Carolina ranks sixth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 23 goals, adding 18 assists and collecting 41 points. Hyman has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 29 total assists and has recorded 36 points. Sebastian Aho has totaled nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Tyson Barrie: day to day (ankle).

Hurricanes: Erik Haula: day to day (lower body).