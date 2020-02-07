Toronto hosts Anaheim after Matthews’ 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (22-26-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-19-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Anaheim Ducks after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

The Maple Leafs have gone 13-7-7 in home games. Toronto is fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Matthews with 39.

The Ducks are 10-16-3 in road games. Anaheim averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 39 goals and has totaled 64 points. Mitchell Marner has totaled 13 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 35 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 24 assists. Rickard Rakell has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Cody Ceci: day to day (ankle), Frederik Andersen: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: None listed.