Top scorers Kane and Panarin meet in Chicago-New York matchup

New York Rangers (30-24-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (26-25-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin, meet when Chicago and New York face off. Kane currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 74 points and Panarin currently ranks fifth in the league with 78 points.

The Blackhawks are 12-12-4 at home. Chicago has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 81.7% of opponent chances.

The Rangers are 14-11-2 on the road. New York has scored 188 goals and ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game. Panarin leads the team with 29.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olli Maatta leads the Blackhawks with a plus-nine in 54 games played this season. Kane has totaled three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-29 in 57 games played this season. Mika Zibanejad has collected 13 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Rangers: Anthony DeAngelo: day to day (upper body).