Top scorers Kane and MacKinnon meet in Chicago-Colorado matchup

Colorado Avalanche (21-9-3, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-15-6, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL’s best scorers, Patrick Kane and Nathan MacKinnon, meet when Chicago and Colorado hit the ice. Kane currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 40 points and MacKinnon currently ranks third in the league with 51 points.

The Blackhawks are 3-5-2 against the rest of their division. Chicago has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 79.6% of opponent chances.

The Avalanche are 11-8-1 in Western Conference play. Colorado leads the league shooting 11.4% and averaging 3.6 goals on 31.7 shots per game.

Colorado took down Chicago 7-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 30. Joonas Donskoi scored two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 40 points, scoring 18 goals and collecting 22 assists. Jonathan Toews has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 20 goals and has recorded 51 points. Donskoi has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Avalanche: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).