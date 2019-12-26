Top scorers Eichel and Pastrnak meet in Buffalo-Boston matchup

Boston Bruins (22-7-9, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-14-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Jack Eichel and David Pastrnak, meet when Buffalo and Boston square off. Eichel currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 51 points and Pastrnak ranks fourth in the league with 54 points.

Article continues below ...

The Sabres are 6-6-1 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 74.8% of opponent chances.

The Bruins are 8-4-3 against Atlantic Division opponents. Boston is fifth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.9.

Boston knocked off Buffalo 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21. Marchand scored two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel leads the Sabres with 27 assists and has recorded 51 points this season. Victor Olofsson has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins with a plus-18 in 37 games played this season. Pastrnak has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 2-4-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Kyle Okposo: day to day (illness), Johan Larsson: day to day (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues: day to day (lower body).

Bruins: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body).