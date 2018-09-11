Steve Yzerman stepping down as Lightning GM

<p> FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman gestures during a news conference before an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the move says Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning and will be replaced immediately by assistant Julien BriseBois. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, because the team had not announced Yzerman's decision. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) </p>

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s front office shake-up (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Steve Yzerman says he’s “100 percent committed” to the Tampa Bay Lightning this season after stepping down as general manager and moving to a senior adviser role.

Yzerman says he decided in late July not to sign another contract to be GM and that it took until now to formulate a plan on what’s next for the front office. Longtime assistant Julien BriseBois takes over effective immediately, two days before the Lightning open training camp.

Asked about his future, Yzerman says he’ll see how the season goes before making any other decisions.