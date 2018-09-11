Steve Yzerman stepping down as Lightning GM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s front office shake-up (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Steve Yzerman says he’s “100 percent committed” to the Tampa Bay Lightning this season after stepping down as general manager and moving to a senior adviser role.

Yzerman says he decided in late July not to sign another contract to be GM and that it took until now to formulate a plan on what’s next for the front office. Longtime assistant Julien BriseBois takes over effective immediately, two days before the Lightning open training camp.

Asked about his future, Yzerman says he’ll see how the season goes before making any other decisions.