The Latest: Seattle group expects to hear from NHL on vote

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Seattle NHL expansion presentation (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Mayor Jenny Durkan says the target for a potential NHL expansion team in Seattle to begin play is still the 2020-21 season.

Durkan and representatives from the Seattle Hockey Partners presented their case to the Board of Governors’ executive committee Tuesday. President and CEO Tod Leiweke and majority owner David Bonderman stressed the time line wasn’t important, but the city would still like a 2020 start.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly last month began mentioned 2021 as a potential start date if the board approves a Seattle franchise. A possible impediment to a 2020 start is that the owners or players could vote in September 2019 to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement. If a new deal isn’t reached, it would expire Sept. 15, 2020.