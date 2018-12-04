The Latest: NHL meets on Seattle expansion for ’21-22 season

SEA ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The Latest from the National Hockey League’s Board of Governors meeting, where expansion to Seattle was on the agenda. (all times Eastern):

1:05 p.m.

John Barr has been the voice of the fans longing for hockey in Seattle. He says he got a little emotional when league Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the NHL had approved Seattle as the 32nd franchise, even though the move seemed to be a foregone conclusion.

Barr said he’s heard from numerous fans interested in learning more about the game as the 2021 start date approaches.

One question for the future will be how the Seattle ownership group keeps momentum and interest moving forward, especially with the start date for the team pushed back a year.