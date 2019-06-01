The Latest: Sanford ready to suit up against boyhood Bruins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Zach Sanford grew up a Boston Bruins fan. Tonight he’ll play against them in the Stanley Cup Final.

The native of Salem, Massachusetts, will suit up for the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 in place of suspended forward Oskar Sunqvist. It’s his first playoff action since April 14 against Winnipeg.

Sanford says there are “a lot of players that have never got this chance and there’s people who never even made it this far.”

He adds it’s an “awesome” opportunity to try to “help the team get a win.”

He’s over his Bruins fandom, but that hasn’t stopped some buddies back home from texting they’re rooting for the Bruins more than him.