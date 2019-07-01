The Latest: Panthers sign defenseman Stralman to 3-year deal

The Latest on NHL free agency (all times Eastern):

2:15 p.m.

The Florida Panthers have signed defenseman Anton Stralman to a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old Stralman had two goals and 15 assists in 47 games for Tampa Bay last season. He has also played for Columbus, Toronto and the New York Rangers over a 10-year NHL career.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon says Stralman “brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our lineup.”

— In Detroit, the Red Wings added depth they desperately need on defense by signing Patrik Nemeth to a two-year contract.

Nemeth had one goal and 10 assists last year in Dallas. The 27-year-old Swede has four goals and 35 assists over six seasons with the Stars and Colorado Avalanche. Detroit may have to replace Niklas Kronwall, a key player on the blue line. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has said 38-year-old defenseman can take his time this summer to decide whether he wants to return to play for the Red Wings or retire.

Detroit also signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to compete with Jonathan Bernier to be Jimmy Howard’s backup. Pickard is 32-50-9 with a 2.93 goals-against average during his five-season career with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia and Arizona. The 27-year-old Canadian was winless in four starts last season with the Coyotes.

— In Nashville, forward Daniel Carr has signed a one-year contract with the Predators after a season in which he was named the American Hockey League’s most valuable player. Carr’s deal is worth $700,000.

The 27-year-old Carr collected 30 goals and 41 assists for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves this season. His 71 points tied him for third in the AHL.

Carr has appeared in 100 career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens. He has 15 career goals and 20 assists in the NHL.