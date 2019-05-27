The Latest: Blues’ Dunn making progress, won’t play Game 1

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league will not hold exhibition games in China prior to next season. Daly cited the inability for the league to book what’s necessary for those games because of the country celebrating the 70th anniversary of the rise of communism there.

The NHL staged two preseason games in China in each of the past two years. The Boston Bruins, who open the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, went to China before this season.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has not changed its stance on Olympic participation. The NHL sent players to five Olympics from 1998-2014 but did not for Pyeongchang in 2018, and the issue is expected to be discussed as part of collective bargaining talks.

Beijing is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.