The Latest: New York Rangers deal Hayes to Winnipeg

The Latest on the NHL’s trade deadline day (all times Eastern):

6:30 p.m.

NHL teams made 20 trades on deadline day involving 32 players. It the most total deals on the final day of the trading season since 2015.

The Columbus Blue Jackets —who in previous days acquired forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from Ottawa— got goaltending depth in Keith Kinkaid from the Devils in the first trade of the day and added defenseman Adam McQuaid from the Rangers. New York sent fellow pending free agent Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets for a first-round pick, younger forward Brendan Lemieux and a conditional future pick.

The Jets made six trades alone on Monday.

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired high-scoring winger Mark Stone from the Senators for top prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick. And the Predators kept pace by getting Mikael Granlund from the Wild and sending forward Ryan Hartman and a pick to the Flyers for winger Wayne Simmonds.