The Latest: Seattle group expects to hear from NHL on vote

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Seattle NHL expansion presentation (all times local):

5 p.m.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the Board of Governors’ executive committee has recommended moving forward with plans to add a team in Seattle. The final vote on whether to approve the franchise could come in December.

Bettman says there is still more information to be gathered before the board next meets Dec. 3-4. At that point, there could be more clarity on whether the team would begin play in 2020 or 2021, though that decision could be made later.

The nine-owner executive committee heard from Seattle stakeholders at a meeting earlier Tuesday. Barring an unforeseen obstacle, which would most likely come from work on the downtown arena, Bettman expects the board to be ready to vote in two months.