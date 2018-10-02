The Latest: Seattle group expects to hear from NHL on vote

<p> FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan acknowledges a reporter while taking questions before signing an agreement to renovate KeyArena in Seattle. Seattle is almost on the goal line in its pursuit of an NHL team thanks to an ownership group featuring Jerry Bruckheimer, a successful deal to renovate downtown KeyArena and fervent interest from fans that led to 10,000 season tickets selling out in 12 minutes and 32,000 total deposits being secured. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Seattle NHL expansion presentation (all times local):

5 p.m.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the Board of Governors’ executive committee has recommended moving forward with plans to add a team in Seattle. The final vote on whether to approve the franchise could come in December.

Bettman says there is still more information to be gathered before the board next meets Dec. 3-4. At that point, there could be more clarity on whether the team would begin play in 2020 or 2021, though that decision could be made later.

The nine-owner executive committee heard from Seattle stakeholders at a meeting earlier Tuesday. Barring an unforeseen obstacle, which would most likely come from work on the downtown arena, Bettman expects the board to be ready to vote in two months.