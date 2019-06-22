The Latest: J.T. Miller traded to Vancouver

<p> Top draft picks New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko, New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes and Chicago Blackhawks' Kirby Dach pose during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 21, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) </p>

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Latest on the NHL draft (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired center J.T. Miller in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay received journeyman minor-league goalie Marek Mazanec and two draft picks in the deal, including a conditional 2020 first-round selection.

Another benefit for the Lightning is they free themselves from the final four years of the five-year, $26.25 million contract Miller signed last year. Tampa Bay is looking to open space under the salary cap to re-sign center Brayden Point, a restricted free agent.

The 26-year-old Miller is a seven-year veteran who had 13 goals and 34 assists in 75 games in his first full season with Tampa Bay.

He spent his first five-plus seasons with the New York Rangers, where he topped 20 goals three times before being traded to the Lightning during the 2017-18 season.