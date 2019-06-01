The Latest: Sanford ready to suit up against boyhood Bruins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

10 p.m.

The Boston Bruins have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final after a 7-2 win in St. Louis.

Patrice Bergeron opened the scoring on a power play in the first period and Boston jumped to a 4-0 lead before Ivan Barbashev put the Blues on the board 11:05 into the second period. Torey Krug answered for Boston just 1:07 later and that was it for Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. He was pulled after giving up five goals on 19 shots.

Colton Parayko added a goal for St. Louis early in the third period, but it was too little, too late as the Bruins clamped down and added two more scores.

St. Louis outshot and outhit the Bruins, but Boston went 4 for 4 on the power play.

Game 4 is Monday night in St. Louis.