The Latest: Blues’ Fabbri takes ice for warmups for Game 2

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins (all times Eastern):

11:35 p.m.

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was taken to a hospital after taking a hit to the head late in the first period of their Game 2 loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist was sent off for boarding after he smashed Grzelcyk into the glass. The defenseman remained on the ice for some time and needed assistance from teammates to get off the ice and into the dressing room.

There was no indication from the team if he will be able to play in Game 3 on Saturday night or in the rest of the best-of-seven series that is tied 1-1.

Carl Gunnarsson’s goal in overtime gave the Blues a 3-2 win after Boston won the opener 4.2.