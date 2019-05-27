The Latest: Blues’ Dunn making progress, won’t play Game 1

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

11 p.m.

Forty-nine years after Boston’s Bobby Orr flew through the air following his Stanley Cup-clinching goal against St. Louis, Bruins defensemen Connor Clifton and Charlie McAvoy played a huge role in a Game 1 win over the Blues.

Both scored in the second period to tie the game at 2-2 and the Bruins went on to take the opener 4-2.

Sean Kuraly scored the game-winner in the third period and Brad Marchand added an empty netter to clinch it.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.