The Latest: Blues take 1-0 lead on Bruins in Game 5

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Ryan O’Reilly’s goal has given St. Louis a 1-0 lead on Boston early in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Zach Sanford shoveled the puck backward between his legs from behind the net and O’Reilly lifted a backhander past Tuukka Rask 55 seconds into the second. It was O’Reilly’s third goal in the past five periods of hockey in this series.

The Bruins had outshot the Blues 17-9 before O’Reilly’s goal.