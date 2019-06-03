The Latest: Bruins are very superstitious at Cup Final

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between Boston and St. Louis (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

The St. Louis Blues have won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and they will head back to Boston with the series tied 2-2.

Ryan O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for his second of the night and the Blues beat the Bruins 4-2.

O’Reilly ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring 43 seconds in and with 9:22 left in the game that was back-and-forth madness with Boston’s Tuukka Rask and St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington each giving up tons of rebounds.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.