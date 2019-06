BOSTON (AP) — The Latest from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues (all times local):

11:05 p.m.

The St. Louis Blues are one win away from their first Stanley Cup championship.

Jordan Binnington stopped 39 shots, and Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis in a 2-1 victory over Boston for a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 6 is Sunday night in St. Louis.