The Latest: Blue Jackets re-sign goalie Korpisalo

The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed goalie Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old Korpisalo was a restricted free agent who had a 10-7-3 record and 2.95 goals-against average in 27 games backing up Sergei Bobrovsky last season.

The signing comes at a time when the Blue Jackets are in jeopardy of losing Bobrovsky once the NHL’s free-agent signing period opens.

General manager Jarmo Kekäläinen says the upcoming season will provide Korpisalo “a great opportunity to prove himself,” and is confident the goalie is ready for that challenge.

The Blue Jackets selected Korpisalo in the third round of the 2012 out of Finland. He has a 41-31-9 record in 90 career NHL games.