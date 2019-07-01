The Latest: Blue Jackets add forward Gustav Nyquist

The Latest on NHL free agency (all times Eastern):

After losing two of their top forwards to free agency, the Columbus Blue Jackets have added one in free agent in Gustav Nyquist.

The 29-year-old Nyquist, who has posted 40 or more points in all six of his full NHL seasons and scored 20 or more goals four times, was signed to a four-year contract by the Blue Jackets.

The Swede had 22 goals and 38 assists last season with the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks. He had a goal and 10 assists in helping San Jose advance to the Western Conference finals.

Nyquist was selected by Detroit in the fourth round, 121st overall, at the 2008 draft. The Red Wings dealt him to San Jose on Feb. 25.

Columbus lost two star forwards when Artemi Panarin signed with the New York Rangers and Matt Duchene signed with Nashville.