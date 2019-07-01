The Latest: Avs, Maple Leafs make 4-player trade

<p> FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Cody Ceci, a 2020 third-round pick and minor leaguers Ben Harpur and Aaron Luchuk from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and minor leaguer Michael Carcone. The teams announced the trade early on Monday, July 1, 2019, roughly three and a half hours before the start of free agency. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) </p>

The Latest on NHL free agency (all times Eastern):

7 p.m.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche have made a trade late on the first day of NHL free agency.

Colorado acquired center Nazem Kadri, defenseman Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick from Toronto for defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward Alex Kerfoot and a sixth-rounder. The Avalanche had been mulling trade offers for Barrie, who can be a free agent one year from now.

The Maple Leafs add Barrie to a thin blue line they bolstered earlier Monday by trading with Ottawa for Cody Ceci.