The Islanders put home win streak on the line against New York

New York Rangers (33-24-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (35-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Islanders host the Rangers looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

Article continues below ...

The Islanders are 11-7-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York has converted on 17.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 25 power-play goals.

The Rangers are 12-5-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers rank sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 31.

The Islanders took down the Rangers 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 34 assists and has recorded 52 points this season. Anders Lee has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-33 in 60 games played this season. Mika Zibanejad has eight goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Derick Brassard: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: None listed.