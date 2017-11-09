Tatar, Red Wings ride momentum into Calgary (Nov 09, 2017)

CALGARY, Alberta — The Detroit Red Wings will go for the Western Canada hat trick on Thursday.

Fresh off wins in Edmonton and Vancouver, the Red Wings will face off against the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome as they bid for a strong finish to their swing through the west.

“We all know we’re playing real good right now and we can’t let it slip away,” forward Tomas Tatar told the Detroit News.

“We had a lot of these screw-ups (losing leads) last year and we’ve learned from that. Now if that happens, we’re way more experienced than we used to be.”

Tatar scored with 1:14 left in the third period on Monday as the Red Wings (8-7-1) edged the Canucks 3-2 in Vancouver.

The Flames are coming off a messy 5-3 loss to the Canucks at home on Tuesday in which Vancouver scored twice within 38 seconds early in the third period to break a tie.

The loss snapped Calgary’s home winning streak at three games. They close their seven-game homestand against St. Louis on Monday.

“A couple of minor mistakes cost us the game,” Calgary right winger Johnny Gaudreau said.

“That’s how you win games in this league. Holding the lead. Especially on that power play, we gave them an odd-man rush and they tied the game. It’s something we need to learn from. A couple mistakes that cost us the game. Our power play did some good things, both power play units, but a couple mistakes cost you the game.

“We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to learn from these mistakes. Good thing it’s only game 15, not game 75 or we’re fighting for a playoff spot. It’s something we can learn from.”

The Flames (8-7-0) are led offensively by Gaudreau, who extended his point streak to five games with a goal on Tuesday. Gaudreau has four goals and 15 assists for 19 points this season.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with two goals and 12 assists for 14 points. Anthony Mantha is right behind with 13 points (seven goals, six assists).

While the line of Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Micheal Ferland continues to produce, the Flames need to locate secondary scoring. The line of Sam Bennett, Mark Jankowski and Jaromir Jagr looked good against Vancouver but was kept off the board. Bennett, the fourth overall pick of the 2014 draft, has started the season with 15 games without a point — and the pressure is mounting to produce.

He was questioned by the Calgary media after practice Wednesday.

“We’ve got to get more shots on net, and the more shots you get the more chances you get,” he said. “It creates chaos when you’re throwing pucks on net and you get rebounds and get pucks down low and start working the cycle. It’s going to be a big focus of mine and of our team (Thursday) night.”