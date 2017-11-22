Tarasenko nets 2, gets in rare fight as Blues top Oilers 8-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and two assists and got in a rare fight Tuesday night, helping the St. Louis Blues to an 8-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Brayden Schenn also had two goals and two assists, and Jake Allen stopped 26 shots for the NHL-leading Blues (16-5-1).

Tarasenko’s fight came in the second period. In just the third scrap of his six-year career, Tarasenko tangled with Matt Benning and landed a solid right hand much to the crowd’s delight.

Tarasenko was reacting to Benning’s near-collision with Schenn that was almost a knee-on-knee hit.

It was Tarasenko’s second career Gordie Howe hat trick – a goal, an assist and a fight in the same game. The other one came three years ago against Nashville.

Dmitrij Jaskin, Scottie Upshall and Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis. Jaden Schwartz had three points, including his 100th career goal.

Milan Lucic, Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers. Cam Talbot was pulled in favor of Lauren Brossoit after facing just three shots. Brossoit allowed six goals on 37 shots.

Veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, a two-time All-Star, played his first game of the season for the Blues after breaking his ankle during training camp in September.

Edmonton is 1-5 in its last six games.

CANUCKS 5, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brock Boeser scored twice and Daniel Sedin inched closer to a major NHL milestone, leading Vancouver past slumping Philadelphia.

Sedin had a goal and an assist to leave him four points shy of 1,000 for his career. Sven Baertschi scored a power-play goal, Henrik Sedin had two assists and Loui Eriksson added an empty-net goal and an assist for the Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves to earn his sixth win of the season as Vancouver improved to 10-8-3 with its second victory in six games.

Ivan Provorov and Jakub Voracek scored for the Flyers, who lost their fifth straight and fell below .500 (8-9-4) for the first time this season.

Michal Neuvirth took the loss, allowing four goals on 22 shots. He was replaced by Brian Elliott with 5:20 remaining in the second period.

STARS 3, CANADIENS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Devin Shore and Jason Spezza scored 59 seconds apart late in the second period to lift Dallas over Montreal.

Shore had no goals in the first 19 games this season, but scored for the second straight game to tie it 1-all at 18:22 of the second. Spezza, who also has scored in consecutive games after netting only one goal in the first 19, put in a rebound just less than a minute later.

Shore had an assist on Spezza’s goal. So did Tyler Seguin, who scored into an empty net with 27 seconds to play.

Ben Bishop made 29 saves for Dallas on his 31st birthday. He allowed only a power-play goal by Brendan Gallagher at 12:04 of the second. After that, the Stars killed off all three Montreal power plays in the third period.

Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren had 26 saves.

