Tampa Bay plays Edmonton, aims for 10th straight home win

Edmonton Oilers (30-20-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (37-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Edmonton looking to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 18-7-2 at home. Tampa Bay has scored 201 goals and ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 27.

The Oilers are 15-11-2 on the road. Edmonton leads the league with 50 power-play goals, led by James Neal with 12.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with 70 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 43 assists. Brayden Point has recorded two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 57 total assists and has recorded 89 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Lightning: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (lower-body), Jan Rutta: out (lower body), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (lower-body), Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: out (lower body).

Oilers: James Neal: day to day (foot), Connor McDavid: out (lower body).