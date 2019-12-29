Tampa Bay hosts Detroit after Killorn’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (9-27-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (19-13-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the Detroit Red Wings after Alex Killorn scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

The Lightning are 12-2-0 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is sixth in the league shooting 10.8% and averaging 3.6 goals on 33.0 shots per game.

The Red Wings are 3-8-0 against division opponents. Detroit is last in the league averaging 3.9 assists per game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 16 total assists.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Shattenkirk leads the Lightning with a plus-11 in 36 games played this season. Steven Stamkos has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 16 total assists and has recorded 30 points. Filip Zadina has recorded three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Valtteri Filppula: day to day (upper body).