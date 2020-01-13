Stars visit the Avalanche for Western Conference showdown

Dallas Stars (26-15-4, second in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-15-5, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars will play in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Avalanche are 7-8-1 against the rest of their division. Colorado is third in the NHL recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Stars are 9-4-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Dallas has given up 25 power-play goals, killing 83.6% of opponent chances.

Dallas took down Colorado 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 27 goals and has totaled 66 points. Samuel Girard has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Tyler Seguin has recorded 35 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Stars. Esa Lindell has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Avalanche: 3-5-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Joonas Donskoi: day to day (concussion).

Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (lower body).