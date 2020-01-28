Stars host the Maple Leafs following overtime victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (26-17-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-17-4, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Dallas after the Stars beat Tampa Bay 3-2 in overtime.

The Stars are 16-7-2 at home. Dallas has surrendered 28 power-play goals, killing 82.8% of opponent opportunities.

The Maple Leafs are 14-11-0 in road games. Toronto ranks fourth in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner with 0.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 15 goals and has totaled 24 points. Esa Lindell has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 35 goals and has recorded 58 points. William Nylander has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Miro Heiskanen: out (concussion).

Maple Leafs: None listed.