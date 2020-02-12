St. Louis visits Vegas after Parayko’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (32-15-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-22-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host St. Louis after Colton Parayko scored two goals in the Blues’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

The Golden Knights are 18-12-3 in Western Conference games. Vegas has converted on 20.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 33 power-play goals.

The Blues are 22-9-5 in Western Conference play. St. Louis has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 4, Vegas won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has recorded 53 total points while scoring 20 goals and collecting 33 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

David Perron leads the Blues with 54 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 31 assists. Ryan O’Reilly has totaled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blues: Jay Bouwmeester: out (heart).