St. Louis takes on MacKinnon and the Avalanche
St. Louis Blues (30-10-8, first in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-15-6, second in the Central Division)
Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado take on St. Louis. MacKinnon ranks fourth in the NHL with 68 points, scoring 27 goals and totaling 41 assists.
The Avalanche have gone 7-8-2 against division opponents. Colorado is fourth in the NHL recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 5.9 assists.
The Blues are 10-2-1 against the rest of their division. St. Louis ranks seventh in the NHL shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.4 shots per game.
In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Colorado won 7-3. Nazem Kadri scored two goals for the Avalanche.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-31 in 46 games played this season. MacKinnon has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-14 in 48 games played this season. Tyler Bozak has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.
Avalanche: 3-4-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
INJURIES: Avalanche: Joonas Donskoi: day to day (concussion).
Blues: None listed.