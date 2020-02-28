St. Louis takes on Dallas, aims for 5th straight home win

Dallas Stars (37-21-6, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (38-17-10, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Dallas looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 13-7-2 against division opponents. St. Louis has given up 40 power-play goals, killing 79.2% of opponent chances.

The Stars are 12-7-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has allowed 38 power-play goals, killing 81.1% of opponent opportunities.

St. Louis defeated Dallas 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 24 goals and has totaled 59 points. Zach Sanford has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 total assists and has collected 49 points. Jamie Benn has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Sammy Blais: day to day (undisclosed).

Stars: Stephen Johns: out (upper body).