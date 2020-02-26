St. Louis faces New York, seeks 4th straight home win

New York Islanders (35-20-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (37-17-10, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts New York trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 21-6-5 on their home ice. St. Louis has scored 45 power-play goals, converting on 24.1% of chances.

The Islanders are 15-13-2 in road games. New York has allowed 31 power-play goals, stopping 80.9% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 59 points, scoring 24 goals and registering 35 assists. Colton Parayko has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 23 goals and has recorded 50 points. Jordan Eberle has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Islanders: Andy Greene: day to day (undisclosed).