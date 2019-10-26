St. Louis Blues play the Boston Bruins
St. Louis Blues (5-2-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-2, second in the Atlantic Division)
Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues.
Article continues below ...
Boston went 49-24-9 overall with a 29-9-3 record at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Bruins recorded nine shutouts last season while compiling a .912 save percentage.
St. Louis went 45-28-9 overall and 21-13-7 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Blues recorded nine shutouts last season while compiling a .906 save percentage.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Bruins Injuries: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (upper body).
Blues Injuries: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body).