Spurgeon leads Wild past Senators 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday.

Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild (20-17-3), who improved to 2-0 on a four-game trip. Devan Dubnyk stopped 24 shots.

The Senators (15-22-5) dropped their seventh consecutive game.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson made 22 saves in his Senators debut after he was acquired Wednesday in a trade with Vancouver.

Parise gave the Wild a 4-2 lead when he jumped on a rebound 6:07 into the third. But the Senators pulled within one when Stone tipped a Cody Ceci shot past Dubnyk for his 20th of the season midway through the period.

Ottawa had a two-man advantage for the last 26 seconds of the game, but was unable to capitalize.

The Senators got off to a much better start than they had in their previous few games. They were outshooting the Wild 12-2 midway through the first and might have had a few early goals if not for Dubnyk’s performance.

Ottawa got on the board in the final minute of the first. Duchene stepped out of the penalty box, took a pass from Zack Smith and muscled his way through the Wild defense before getting around Dubnyk for an empty net.

Spurgeon tied the game just 41 seconds into the second. He took a drop pass from Luke Kunin and beat Nilsson for his sixth of the year.

Ottawa regained the lead on Dzingel’s 16th, but the Wild tied it back up when Greenway jammed a puck under Nilsson 14:10 into the period.

Minnesota grabbed the lead for good when Spurgeon scored his second from a sharp angle with 3:29 left in the period.

NOTES: F Nick Paul was a healthy scratch for the Senators. … Ottawa D Christian Jaros returned to the lineup after missing three games with a broken finger. … Senators F Rudolfs Balcers, acquired as part of the Erik Karlsson trade, made his NHL debut. … Minnesota’s J.T Brown and Nate Prosser were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Wild: Visit Montreal on Monday night.

Senators: Host Carolina on Sunday.