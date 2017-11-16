Somebody has to win as Kings host Bruins (Nov 16, 2017)

LOS ANGELES — Two teams will be looking to end losing streaks when the Los Angeles Kings host the Boston Bruins at Staples Center on Thursday.

The Bruins (6-7-4) have lost four in a row following a 4-2 defeat at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Boston has been slowed by injuries this season and will be without injured forwards Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork, who did not accompany the team on the flight to California on Tuesday.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask said the margin for error has become very thin.

“Especially with how much we have to work for our goals,” he said. “We haven’t been scoring a lot lately, and those goals have been tough to come by.”

Boston has combined for seven goals during its losing streak.

The Kings (11-5-2) have lost three in a row and four straight at home. They hadn’t lost four in a row at Staples Center since dropping the final game of the 2015-16 season, then losing all three home games in a five-game first-round playoff loss to the San Jose Sharks.

The Kings allowed four goals in a 2:02 stretch of the first period against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9, and eventually lost 5-2. They had a 1-0 lead to start the third period against the Sharks on Sunday and lost 2-1, then blew a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

“Any time you lose hockey games, you’re concerned,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “It’s a reality check. Hard lessons for your team to learn.”

The problem areas for Los Angeles have been subtle, but they’ve been difference makers.

Stevens, in his first season as coach after his predecessor, Darryl Sutter, led the Kings to Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014, said the last two opponents were stronger with their forecheck.

Kings defenseman Alec Martinez said the team has struggled with puck possession and management.

“That’s really a big part of it, especially in our own end,” Martinez said. “It’s a mindset. Obviously, communication helps; letting a guy know he has time (with the puck) or not. Letting guys know if they’re open. I think it starts with the seven guys on the back end making quick plays.”

The Kings were the final NHL team to experience a regulation loss this season after starting 6-0-1. They have just one regulation win in their past eight games.

Los Angeles scored a last-second goal in overtime to defeat the Bruins 2-1 at TD Garden on Oct. 28 to improve to 9-1-1.

Covering for Marchand will be a test. He scored the goal for Boston last month against the Kings, giving him 10 goals and three assists in 13 games against Los Angeles.

“We have to try to limit our errors and play as solid as possible,” Rask said.

On a positive note, the Bruins are expected to have forward David Krejci back in the lineup. Krejci, the team’s third-leading scorer last season with 54 points (23 goals, 31 assists), has missed the past 11 games with a back injury.