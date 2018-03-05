Sliding Blues lose Bouwmeester for season, Upshall 4 weeks

Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) takes a shot at the net as center Mattias Janmark (13), of Sweden, and St. Louis Blues right wing Scottie Upshall (9) watch in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ST. LOUIS (AP) The free-falling St. Louis Blues will be without defenseman Jay Bouwmeester for the rest of the season with a left hip injury.

General manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester will be sidelined four to six months and that forward Scottie Upshall will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a knee injury.

St. Louis has lost eight of its past 10 games to fall out of the top three in the Central Division and out of a playoff position entirely in the Western Conference.

The 34-year-old Bouwmeester has only dressed in 35 games this season and has two goals and five assists. But he was averaging 20 minutes a game when in the lineup, ice time the Blues will have to make up for.

Upshall, who injured a knee Saturday against Dallas, has seven goals and 11 assists in 61 games.

