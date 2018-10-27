Skidding Islanders visit Flyers

Two Metropolitan Division rivals looking for answers face each other in a Saturday matinee in Philadelphia.

The New York Islanders, 0-4-1 in their last five games, have to find a way to score some goals — and will go against a Flyers team that has to find a way to stop them.

The Islanders (3-4-1 overall and in the middle of playing six of seven games on the road) have scored eight goals during the five-game stretch and blew a 2-0 lead before losing 3-2 in overtime to the Florida Panthers in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

“We did it to ourselves a little bit,” New York coach Barry Trotz said after Mike Hoffman’s winner for Florida 33 seconds into overtime. “We took some penalties, had some turnovers… We just weren’t on our toes enough unfortunately in the third. You don’t want to sit back when you have the lead.”

The Flyers, 3-0 losers in Boston Thursday night, have been outscored 7-1 in losing two straight. They have dropped three of their last four to fall to 4-6-0 and were 29th in the NHL in goals against through Thursday night action. They were tied for last place in the league with an .865 save percentage.

Along those lines, there will be a change in goal for Philadelphia Saturday as Michael Neuvirth returns from injury to play his first game of the season.

“We don’t need a goaltender to go in and necessarily be the spark,” coach Dave Hakstol said Friday. “That’s not what we’re asking. We need everyone to go out and do their job, but somebody’s got to be the spark. I’ll guarantee you that. Somebody’s got to be the spark to push us in the right direction.

“I don’t know if that will be a goaltender, a defenseman, one of our forwards. I don’t know if it’s gonna be a great defensive play or a highlight-reel goal or a big save. But yeah, we need a spark from an area in our lineup to just push us in the right direction. That’s what builds some of the confidence and some of the swagger that we’re talking about.”

Neuvirth, who has battled lower body injuries, comes in 7-2-1 with a 1.76 goals against average and .923 save percentage lifetime against the Isles. He made 31 saves in a conditioning game in the AHL Wednesday.

“I feel like my game is where it needs to be right now,” Neuvirth said. “Obviously I haven’t played much. Who knows what’s going to happen? But I’m feeling good now and I’m ready to go.”

The Flyers have some ugly numbers across the board — 20th in goals per game, 23rd on the power play and 30th in penalty killing.

The Islanders, who have split two games in Philly each of the last four years, were 22nd in goals per game, 15th in goals against and power play and 20th on the penalty kill.

They gave up two power play goals on five chances in their latest loss.

“Coming home from a trip, having a two-goal lead and not getting two points is frustrating,” Brock Nelson said. “You’ve got to find a way to get a kill.”

Robin Lehner, 2-1- with a 2.67 goals against average and .926 save percentage, starts Saturday for the Isles, who have a back-to-back this weekend and will start Thomas Greiss Sunday at Carolina. Lehner is 2-5-0 with a 3.18 goals against average and .897 save percentage lifetime against the Flyers.