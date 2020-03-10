Sharks take on the Blackhawks on 3-game skid

San Jose Sharks (29-35-5, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (31-30-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose aims to end its three-game slide with a victory over Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 18-20-6 in conference play. Chicago has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 14.5% of chances.

The Sharks are 11-11-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. San Jose averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 120 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, San Jose won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 31 goals, adding 51 assists and recording 82 points. Duncan Keith has collected one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 25 goals and has recorded 45 points. Timo Meier has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Lucas Carlsson: day to day (upper body), Zack Smith: out for season (back).

Sharks: Jacob Middleton: out (lower-body), Mario Ferraro: day to day (lower body).