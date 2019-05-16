Sharks take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Blues

San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: San Jose leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Sharks won the last matchup 5-4 in overtime. Joe Thornton scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

The Blues have gone 24-15-2 in home games. St. Louis has scored 50 power-play goals, converting on 21.1 percent of chances.

The Sharks are 21-16-4 in road games. San Jose ranks third in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-22 in 82 games played this season. Jaden Schwartz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Brenden Dillon leads the Sharks with a plus-19 in 82 games played this season. Logan Couture has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Sharks: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.8 goals, 5.0 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (lower body), Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).