Sens rookie Brady Tkachuk out with torn ligament in his leg

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators will be without Brady Tkachuk for about a month after the rookie winger tore a ligament in his leg.

Senators coach Guy Boucher revealed news of the injury after the team practiced on Wednesday.

Tkachuk was not on the ice for the session.

The fourth overall pick at June’s draft missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury before being held off the scoresheet in his debut on Oct. 8.

But since then, the 19-year-old had picked up three goals and three assists in three games, including the winner in Monday’s 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars.

Off to a surprising start with a young roster, the rebuilding Senators (3-2-1) don’t play again until Saturday when they host the Montreal Canadiens.