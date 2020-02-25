Senators visit the Predators after Brown’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (21-30-12, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (30-23-8, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa visits the Nashville Predators after Connor Brown scored two goals in the Senators’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Predators are 14-12-4 at home. Nashville has converted on 15.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 32 power-play goals.

The Senators have gone 6-17-6 away from home. Ottawa leads the league with 14 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

In their last matchup on Dec. 19, Ottawa won 5-4. Jean-Gabriel Pageau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 57 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 43 assists. Filip Forsberg has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with 22 goals and has 37 points. Brady Tkachuk has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Nick Bonino: day to day (illness).

Senators: Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower-body), Thomas Chabot: day to day (upper body).