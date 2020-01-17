Senators take on the Flames on 9-game skid

Calgary Flames (26-18-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-23-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa will try to stop its nine-game slide when the Senators play Calgary.

The Senators are 11-8-4 at home. Ottawa averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Flames are 13-11-2 on the road. Calgary has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 18.9% of chances.

In their last matchup on Nov. 30, Calgary won 3-1. Elias Lindholm recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with 21 goals, adding 11 assists and collecting 32 points. Connor Brown has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Lindholm leads the Flames with 20 goals and has recorded 36 points. Johnny Gaudreau has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Senators: 1-5-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: day to day (upper body).

Flames: None listed.