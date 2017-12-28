Senators’ Claesson suspended 2 games for check to head

NEW YORK (AP) The NHL has suspended Ottawa Senators defenseman Fredrik Claesson for two games for an illegal check to the head of Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari.

The league’s department of player safety announced the suspension on Thursday.

Claesson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check to Acciari’s head in the opening period of Ottawa’s 5-1 loss at Boston on Wednesday night.

He will forfeit $6,989 in salary. The money goes to the players’ emergence assistance fund.

Claesson is eligible to return when Ottawa visits Detroit next Wednesday.

