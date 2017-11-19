Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Canucks (Nov 18, 2017)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Brayden Schenn continues to make quite an impression on his new teammates.

Schenn scored at 2:41 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Acquired from Philadelphia in a trade at June’s NHL draft, the center now has five goals and 10 assists in a career-high seven-game points streak.

”It’s been fun,” Schenn said. ”The team is winning, we’re playing good hockey. … Guys are stepping up.”

Colton Parayko, Vladimir Sobotka and Joel Edmundson scored in regulation for Western Conference-leading St. Louis. Paul Stastny had three assists and Jake Allen stopped 20 shots.

On the winner, Schenn cut through the neutral zone and across the blue line and beat Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson high on the blocker side for his eighth goal of the season.

”I just had fresh legs,” said Schenn, who was acquired from Philadelphia for Jori Lehtera and a 2017 first-round pick. ”I chucked a changeup on net . I’ll definitely take the goals like that.”

Schenn is tied with linemate Jaden Schwartz for the team lead with 26 points, and has fit in nicely with the Blues.

”I’m just trying to be a piece of the puzzle,” Schenn said.

Sven Baertschi had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Markus Granlund also scored for Vancouver, which has lost four of five (1-3-1). Loui Eriksson had two assists and Nilsson finished with 27 saves.

Vancouver led 3-1 midway through the second before St. Louis rallied.

”When we’re up like that we’ve just got to keep sticking the fork in them,” Boeser said. ”We might have had a couple letdowns there where they scored. That’s part of hockey – they score, we score.

”Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of things.”

Sobotka pulled the Blues to 3-2 with 6:50 to go on a low shot that beat Nilsson after the Canucks failed to clear their zone.

Vancouver looked to have gone back ahead by two in the final minute of the period, but Thomas Vanek’s goal was waved off after it was judged a St. Louis player touched the puck with his hand on a delayed penalty seconds before it entered the net.

St. Louis then tied the score at 4:46 of the third when Edmundson fired a shot past Nilsson off a feed from Stastny after some good work by Alex Pietrangelo to force a turnover by Canucks defenseman Derek Pouliot in the corner.

The goal came moments after Nilsson made a nice pad stop on Sobotka’s partial breakaway.

Nilsson, who started for the second time in three games after sitting out seven straight, then made another difficult save on Vladimir Tarasenko after he skated around Alexander Edler.

”That was a hard-fought game,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. ”You’ve got to give them credit to come back from 3-1 on the road. Is there a couple things we would have liked to have done different? Sure.”

Boeser, who leads the Canucks in scoring with seven goals and 10 assists, got his team on the board at 11:44 of the first, firing a shot that went through the legs of St. Louis defenseman Carl Gunnarsson and short-side on a screened Allen.

Vancouver had a couple of other opportunities to extend the lead before Edmundson hit the post at the other end.

St. Louis eventually tied the score with 1:26 left in the period when Parayko sent a one-timer from a Stastny feed for his second.

The Blues nearly grabbed the lead at 3:45 of the second when Tarasenko snapped a shot from the face-off dot that snuck through Nilsson, but the Vancouver goalie reached back with his blocker hand and grabbed the puck as it dribbled toward the goal-line.

Granlund then put the Canucks ahead 2-1 at 5:23 of the second on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush where he took a nice feed from Eriksson before outwaiting Allen and emphatically burying his third of the of the season through the five-hole.

Baertschi gave Vancouver its two-goal lead on the power play at 10:58 when he swept Eriksson’s rebound past Allen for his seventh.

NOTES: Granlund’s short-handed effort was his first goal and point in nine games. … Parayko and Edmundson’s goals were St. Louis’ league-leading 20th and 21st by a defenseman. … Canucks D Christopher Tanev (hand) and D Troy Stecher (knee) took part in the morning skate and will join the team when it flies to Philadelphia on Sunday. … Vancouver is 6-3-0 on the road this season. … The Canucks don’t play at home again until Dec. 2 against Toronto.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night in the opener of a five-game homestand.

Canucks: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night in the opener of a six -game trip.